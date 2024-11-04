Meghan Markle's fears over Prince Harry's solo engagements grow

Meghan Markle is reportedly seeking to reunite with Prince Harry during the upcoming holidays as she is concerned about their increasingly separate lives.



Following Harry's recent solo trips to New York, the UK and South Africa, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has requested the Duke to be with her in Montecito for the next couple of months.

However, a source has spilt to Heat Magazine that that despite Harry's commitment to Meghan and his kids during Thanksgiving, his schedule will quickly pull him away.

“Harry wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but with Meghan and the kids for Thanksgiving,” the insider said. “However, with his packed schedule, he’ll be off straight afterwards.”

“The chances of them actually sitting down to enjoy some proper quality time together during the holidays are slim,” they added.

The insider said that the former Suits star is “very concerned about the amount of engagements he’s agreed to – she feels like they’ve been leading separate lives, so she sees the holidays as the time to press pause, have some important face-to-face conversations, and work through any issues.”

“Meghan wants him with her in the US, especially with all the holiday events she has to attend. She doesn’t want to go to them alone – she wants to show the world they’re united, not to mention it’s a chance to reconnect with her husband.”