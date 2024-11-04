Taylor Swift’s promise to 7-year-old fan comes ‘full circle’

Taylor Swift and another young fan Eloise just came “full circle” as they united at a recent Indianapolis show.

The iconic moment was complete with the Grammy winner handing out the famous fedora she wears while performing the Red hit.

The Saturday gesture came as Swift had previously vowed to the little girl's mom years ago on an Instagram Live to "totally meet," People reported.

The reunion came to light as Eloise's mother, Cindy Childs, documented her Eras Tour experience on social media, where she was joined by Eloise during Swift's second gig this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In viral clips shared on X, Swift could be seen walking down the catwalk before squatting down and presenting the hat to Eloise, who was dressed in a sequin jacket and silver dress identical to Swift's tour wardrobe.

The Lover songstress then approached the young girl with a hug and did a rocking-baby motion as she pointed at Eloise, appearing to mouth that she had known the girl since she was a baby.

Swift then seemingly touched Cindy's hand and gave her a quick high-five before heading back to the stage to resume her performance.

The mother then expressed her gratitude on X toward Swift and her fellow fans.

"The way I’m still crying happy tears," Cindy wrote. "I’ll never be able to thank you enough, @taylorswift13 & @taylornation13 , for the most magical evening! Dreaming instead of sleeping over here, forever and ever"

Several fan accounts noted on social media that Swift had previously viewed Cindy's Instagram Lives, and even made touching—and sometimes silly—comments about Eloise when she was just a baby.

Among those comments were Swift writing Eloise's name in all-caps, playfully telling Cindy to "let her sleep" and informing the mom that she'll "totally meet" her then-infant daughter.

"She's a tiny baby and I will totally meet her and A when they're not 3 months old and jus tryna GET SOME REST," Swift wrote several years ago, per fan screenshots shared by the girl's mother.

Fans have since shared their delight at the "22" hat moment between Swift and one of her biggest fans.

"What a full-circle moment it is for Taylor to finally meet Eloise, @talldrinkhappy!," the official Taylor Nation account wrote on X. "It’s been a long 7 year wait! We are so happy for her! #IndyTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour"