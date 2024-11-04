 
Pamela Anderson uncovers reason behind leaving Hollywood

The 'Baywatch' star admitted that she has left the past behind and found herself again

November 04, 2024

Pamela Anderson uncovers reason behind leaving Hollywood for Canada
Pamela Anderson is reconnecting with her true self after moving to Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The 57-year-old actress, who moved back to her home country Canada in 2020, talked about her decision to relocate in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD),

“I guess [it was] a homecoming, you could say, to really kind of look at my life and remember who I was — not what other people were telling me I was,” she said to the outlet.

“And I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to define me. I wanted what I do to define me,” Aderson added.

Previously in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens for the magazine's September 2024 cover story, she also talked about going back to her hometown.

“I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada,” she told the publisher.

“I don’t know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was," the former Playboy model noted. "I felt very sad and lonely. I didn’t feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress is a mother to two sons, Dylan, 26, and Brandon, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

