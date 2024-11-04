Pamela Anderson uncovers reason behind leaving Hollywood for Canada

Pamela Anderson is reconnecting with her true self after moving to Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The 57-year-old actress, who moved back to her home country Canada in 2020, talked about her decision to relocate in a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily (WWD),

“I guess [it was] a homecoming, you could say, to really kind of look at my life and remember who I was — not what other people were telling me I was,” she said to the outlet.

“And I didn’t want anything that had happened to me to define me. I wanted what I do to define me,” Aderson added.

Previously in an interview with Better Homes & Gardens for the magazine's September 2024 cover story, she also talked about going back to her hometown.

“I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada,” she told the publisher.

“I don’t know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was," the former Playboy model noted. "I felt very sad and lonely. I didn’t feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress is a mother to two sons, Dylan, 26, and Brandon, 28, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.