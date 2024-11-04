Queen Camilla wants ‘domestic violence survivors' to come forth and ‘fight'

Queen Camilla has shed light on the impact of domestic abuse on the Sicily as a whole.



Her Majesty, in a new documentary, has pledged that she will fight for the cause for as long as she has to, in order to build and support women.

Camilla told the documentary, Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors: "It is going to take a long, long time because it has been going on forever. It's been going since time began. But I think if you look at the steps that we've taken since the bad old days, we have made a huge amount of progress, and I shall keep on trying until I am able to no more."

“I think through getting some of the wonderfully brave survivors to actually get up and talk about it has made people sit up and listen,” the Queen says in a previously unseen interview. “And the more they talk about it, it’s going to encourage more and more people to come forward.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the importance of refuges in the documentary, Queen Camilla says: “You flee and you arrive at this haven. Room of their own, a door they can lock. And as time goes by, they start having their confidence restored and start their life anew.

“These refuges are literally life savers. Without these refuges, where would they go?”