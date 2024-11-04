James Van Der Beek reveals 'colorectal cancer' diagnosis:'I’ve been privately dealing'

James Van Der Beek revealed that he has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer and was dealing with it "privately."

The 47-year-old star exclusively told People magazine about his recent health scare.

"I have colorectal cancer," the Varsity Blues alum told the outlet.

"I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he continued

“There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good," Van Der Beek added.

As per the Mayo Clinic's website, "Colon cancer is sometimes called colorectal cancer. This term combines colon cancer and rectal cancer, which begins in the rectum."

Regardless of his diagnosis, Van Der Beek is navigating his care and work side by side.

Recently the Dawson’s Creek alum made an appearance in Walker and is also set to be cast in Sidelined: The QB and Me, a Tubi original film that will hit theaters on November 29.

Moreover, Van Der Beek is also prioritizing quality time with family as he recently took a trip to Egypt with his family.

The actor shared snaps of himself and his family on his official instagram post.

"#Egypt… With all my vocabulary, 'Wow' is what fell out of my mouth most of the time. We were gifted a magical experience, one I’m still processing - and might be for the rest of my life," he captioned his post.