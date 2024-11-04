Michael J Fox marks youngest daughter Esme's big day

Michael J. Fox is sending his best wishes to his youngest daughter Esme on her special day.

The 63-year-old actor took to his official instagram account on Sunday, November 3 to mark Esme's 23rd birthday.

The proud father shared a sweet tribute for his youngest girl along with a series of snaps.

"Esme, Happy birthday to our renaissance gal," Fox penned down. "You do it all."'

"Your Dood loves you very much. Who doesn’t? Keep living your best life," the Back to the Future actor expressed his love.

In the first slide of the carousel, Esme can be seen posing in front of a restaurant with an outdoor sitting area decorated with multiple potted flowers.

Esme donned a deep purple shirt paired with a jeans skirt while in the last snap, she can seen wearing a white tank top with jeans as she sat down to play with a dog.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Esme Fox also shares daughters Aquinnah, 29, and Schuyler, 29, and son Sam, 35, with his wife of 30 years, Tracy Pollan.