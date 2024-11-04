 
Geo News

Michael J Fox marks youngest daughter Esme's big day

Michael J. Fox is a father of four children Aquinnah, Schuyler, Sam, and Esme, whom he shares with his wife Tracy Pollan

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Michael J Fox marks youngest daughter Esmes big day
Michael J Fox marks youngest daughter Esme's big day

Michael J. Fox is sending his best wishes to his youngest daughter Esme on her special day.

The 63-year-old actor took to his official instagram account on Sunday, November 3 to mark Esme's 23rd birthday.

The proud father shared a sweet tribute for his youngest girl along with a series of snaps.

"Esme, Happy birthday to our renaissance gal," Fox penned down. "You do it all."'

"Your Dood loves you very much. Who doesn’t? Keep living your best life," the Back to the Future actor expressed his love.

In the first slide of the carousel, Esme can be seen posing in front of a restaurant with an outdoor sitting area decorated with multiple potted flowers.

Esme donned a deep purple shirt paired with a jeans skirt while in the last snap, she can seen wearing a white tank top with jeans as she sat down to play with a dog.

It is pertinent to mention that along with Esme Fox also shares daughters Aquinnah, 29, and Schuyler, 29, and son Sam, 35, with his wife of 30 years, Tracy Pollan.

Meghan Markle is ‘genuinely' working hard post Harry split video
Meghan Markle is ‘genuinely' working hard post Harry split
Prince Andrew ‘insists' he has money to keep Royal privileges video
Prince Andrew ‘insists' he has money to keep Royal privileges
Ridley Scott reveals major regret of career: 'Careless'
Ridley Scott reveals major regret of career: 'Careless'
Pamela Anderson uncovers reason behind leaving Hollywood
Pamela Anderson uncovers reason behind leaving Hollywood
Hugh Jackman reacts to Martha Stewart's bold remarks on Ryan Reynolds: 'Finally!'
Hugh Jackman reacts to Martha Stewart's bold remarks on Ryan Reynolds: 'Finally!'
Queen Camilla wants ‘domestic violence survivors' to come forth and ‘fight' video
Queen Camilla wants ‘domestic violence survivors' to come forth and ‘fight'
Meghan Markle demands Prince Harry prioritize family time over work commitments
Meghan Markle demands Prince Harry prioritize family time over work commitments
Taylor Swift's promise to 7-year-old fan comes ‘full circle'
Taylor Swift's promise to 7-year-old fan comes ‘full circle'