Meghan Markle is ‘genuinely' working hard post Harry split

Meghan Markle is striving to perform better to increase success rate in Hollywood

November 04, 2024

Meghan Markle believes it is best to part ways from Prince Harry for the success of her career.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on her lifestyle brand titled ‘American Riviera Orchard,’ is working hard to prove herself in the industry.

Speaking on the Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Royal expert Phil Dampier said: "I think Meghan is genuinely doing a lot of work in the background for this Netflix project and American Riviera Orchard.

"She probably wants a bit of a hiatus so that she can launch that. As for Harry, obviously he's been back and forth with a few charities.

"They do seem to be going their separate ways. There's no evidence that they're splitting up at the moment personally."

Renae Smith, founder and director of PR firm Atticism, exclusively told Express.co.uk

The expert said: "I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favour over the long term, although it’s bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term.

