Chris Martin falls through open trap door during Australia tour

The ‘Coldplay’ vocalist told the audience that his fall was not "planned"

November 04, 2024

Coldplay fans gasped in shock as Chris Martin fell down an open trap door during the final show of 'Music of the Spheres Tour' in Melbourne, Australia.

During his live performance on Sunday, November 3, the Coldplay vocalist stumbled at the Marvel stadium jam-packed with the crowd.

As per a video shared by a concertgoer, the 47-year-old musician can be seen walking backward reading fans' boards, and talking to the crowd when he fell down an open trap door.

The whole crowd was gasping at the fall of the frontman as some crewmen rushed to help Martin.

"The moment Chris Martin fell through a trap door right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight," the fan who posted the recorded video captioned the post.

After getting back on his foot Martin said to the audience, "That's not planned!"

"Holy s***, that was nearly a YouTube moment!" the singer joked and thanked the crewmen for helping him.

