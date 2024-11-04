 
Prince William ‘uncomfortable' in spirituality amid Kate inclination

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s opinions about faith unearthed

November 04, 2024

Prince William reportedly does not give faith much importance when laying down his personal values.

The Prince of Wales, who does not resonate with King Charles’ spiritual personality, has recently witnessed wife Kate Middleton leaning towards the idea.

Royal expert Robert Hardman writes in Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story that the Princess of Wales, 42, has become "more interested"

“In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen's unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church,” Hardman continues about William.

" 'His father is very spiritual and happy to talk about faith but the Prince is not. He doesn't go to church every Sunday, but then nor do the large majority of the country. He might go at Christmas and Easter but that's it,' " according to a senior palace figure, Hardman said.

He added: " '[Prince William] very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment.' "

