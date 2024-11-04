Kris Jenner pens heartfelt tribute to 'beautiful angel' Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner is celebrating daughter Kendall Jenner's special day with a sweet post.

The Kardashian matriarch took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to mark Kendall's 29th birthday.

The proud mother penned down a heartfelt note along with recent and throwback baby pictures of the model.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous and thoughtful and I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy, Kris began.

"You have the biggest heart and you make everyone around you feel loved, and listened to," The mom of six gushed. "You are such a special girl, so beautiful inside and out, and the most incredible daughter, sister, auntie, and friend anyone could wish for and I am amazed by you every single day."

Kris further expressed her love for Kendall while concluding the caption, she wrote, "I am so proud of you my Kenny and I love you so very much! Mommy xo."

Additionally, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also marked Kendall's 29th birthday by sharing her cute throwback pictures on their Instagram Stories.