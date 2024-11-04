Mariah Carey gives fans 'double take moment' amid best friend revelation

Mariah Carey, famously known as the “Queen of Christmas,” embraced holiday spirit and gave her fans a double take moment on Sunday.

During a red carpet event at Madame Tussauds New York, the singer unveiled her new wax figure that left fans stunned.

In a playful Instagram post, the Emotions singer shared pictures of herself posing alongside her wax counterpart as she captioned, "Finally found someone to help me out with the toy delivery this year! Thank you Madame Tussauds New York @madametussaudsusa."

In regards to this, fans quickly flooded the comment section in order to note how hard it was to tell the real Mariah from the wax version

The Christmas Time Is In The Air Again singer gushed, "Oh my gosh, it's surreal. I never would have believed how life-like my wax figure would be! The whole room is a complete transformation into Christmastime and it feels like the perfect home for my wax figure!"

Moreover, she added, "Wax Mariah is my new best friend," at the end of the clip.

While being dressed in a glittering black gown, the Obsessed singer was all smiles with her wax figure.

Additionally, the unveiling was “family moment” as her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan joined her.

In this regard, a thrilled Moroccan stated, “Wow! It’s like I’m looking at you through a mirror.”

According to Daily Mail, Mariah admired the attention to detail, including her iconic beauty mark and she even donated her own jewelry for the figure.

Furthermore, her wax figure was dressed in a red sequined gown reminiscent of her 2020 Apple TV+ holiday special and it stood in a festive display surrounded by massive Christmas wealth and lights.

As per the publication, the wax figure was a true labor of love, taking 20 studio artists over nine months to sculpt, paint and insert each strand of hair by hand to capture the pop icon’s likeness.