Chappell Roan, Bowen Yang put down ‘drama' rumours between them

Comedian Bowen Yang previously made fun of Chappell Roan during 'Saturday Night Live'

November 04, 2024

Chappell Roan and Bowen Yang recently shared a stage at the end of Saturday Night Live show, a month after the comedian made fun of the Good Luck, Babe! singer.

As per Rolling Stone, the comedian in early October in one of the segments poked fun of Chappell dressed as popular hippo Moo Deng.

During the Weekend Update segment, his character complained about becoming a viral sensation and quoted some of the language the Pink Pony Club hitmaker had used when setting boundaries with her fans following her rise to fame.

However, on Saturday night, Bowen and Chappell proved there "was no drama between them as they held hands at the curtain call".

In the end when the credits rolled, the SNL comedian and the 26-year-singer hugged each other and he gave her a compliment, to which she responded, “Thank you”.

Afterwards, Bowen also shared a picture of their hug on Instagram and Chappell added it to her Stories timeline.

Moreover, the comedian previously clarified on Instagram that he was not mocking the Femininomenon singer.

