Blake Lively speaks highly of Baz Luhrmann

Blake Lively has spoken highly of Baz Luhrmann Leigh for being honoured at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024.

The It Ends With Us actress took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the Australian film director along with Simone Leigh.

According to the 37-year-old actress, Baz was the first and only signed poster she was ever lucky enough to have on her wall when she was a teenager.

“It’s still on my wall today,” Blake began.

'The Great Gatsby' director Baz Luhrmann was honoured at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024

“To know him will always be surreal. He’s even more mischievous and magical in real life. He’ll grab your hand and run away from the gala with you to do an impromptu photoshoot because he’s inspired by everything, your cape and a palm tree is all he needs to see thrill."

“He’ll enthusiastically play along when you ask to put your cape on him so you can take pictures of him in a pose that he has subliminally trademarked in every girl who grew up in the 90s mind. Baz™️ serves as not only your inspiration, your creativity, your possibility, and your unfiltered joy, but he’s the match & the lighter fluid to it."

"He’s happiest when you’re happiest. That applies to strangers, friends, colleagues. You can see it in his work, because it’s WHO HE IS.”

She also congratulated Leigh by calling her “the extraordinary” artist who moves with more intention than anyone the actress ever witnessed.

“Her work is striking, varied, grand, contained, unrestrained, full of both discipline and abandon. It’s deeply emotional and carries momentous meaning and gravity. She is stunning in every way a person can be,” wrote Blake.

The actress was one of the celebrities who attended LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024 on Sunday, November 4.