 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson flies out of UK after King Charles' final blow to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson shares video on social media

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Sarah Ferguson flies out of UK after King Charles' final blow to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has arrived in Australia two days after reports King Charles delivered final blow to the Prince of York amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the monarch has officially ended Prince Andrew's £1m annual allowance and security, marking a new low in relations between the brothers.

The source claimed the monarch is said to have asked the Keeper of the Privy Purse to sever Prince Andrew's annual personal allowance worth £1million.

Amid these reports, Sarah Ferguson has arrived in Australia.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doting mom took to Instagram and shared a video as she attends an event.

Sarah Ferguson said, “What a fantastic way to kick off my time in Australia. To receive such a warm welcome and see so many of you in attendance to listen to me sharing my stories with the brilliant @tesswoods_author was truly humbling.”

This is Sarah’s first foreign tour after King Charles cut off Prince Andrew’s $1.3 million allowance.

Blake Lively speaks highly of Baz Luhrmann
Blake Lively speaks highly of Baz Luhrmann
Scott Borchetta recalls first meeting with Taylor Swift
Scott Borchetta recalls first meeting with Taylor Swift
Chappell Roan, Bowen Yang put down ‘drama' rumours between them
Chappell Roan, Bowen Yang put down ‘drama' rumours between them
Queen Camilla shares delightful news with King Charles fans video
Queen Camilla shares delightful news with King Charles fans
Jennifer Garner pictured with her children during weekend outing
Jennifer Garner pictured with her children during weekend outing
Katie Price shares sneak-peek into family outing amid son's football match
Katie Price shares sneak-peek into family outing amid son's football match
Meghan Markle fuels Prince Harry split rumours as she pursues new venture
Meghan Markle fuels Prince Harry split rumours as she pursues new venture
Grimes takes swipe at Elon Musk, sides with Olivia Rodrigo's space rule
Grimes takes swipe at Elon Musk, sides with Olivia Rodrigo's space rule