Sarah Ferguson flies out of UK after King Charles' final blow to Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has arrived in Australia two days after reports King Charles delivered final blow to the Prince of York amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the monarch has officially ended Prince Andrew's £1m annual allowance and security, marking a new low in relations between the brothers.

The source claimed the monarch is said to have asked the Keeper of the Privy Purse to sever Prince Andrew's annual personal allowance worth £1million.

Amid these reports, Sarah Ferguson has arrived in Australia.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice doting mom took to Instagram and shared a video as she attends an event.

Sarah Ferguson said, “What a fantastic way to kick off my time in Australia. To receive such a warm welcome and see so many of you in attendance to listen to me sharing my stories with the brilliant @tesswoods_author was truly humbling.”

This is Sarah’s first foreign tour after King Charles cut off Prince Andrew’s $1.3 million allowance.