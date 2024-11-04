Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'

Priscilla Presley has just opened up about being her “own person” rather than “Elvis Presley's ex Wife.”

Priscilla Presley appeared at Rhode Island Comic Con, where she candidly shared about her own separate career identity from her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley, who died of heart attack at age 42.

The businesswoman told the audience that she is representing herself as “Priscilla rather than Elvis's ex."

Moreover, "I think the movies that I've done. I think of just, basically, it was my choice," she said and also highlighted her career’s choices. "The movies I loved and, I mean, Naked Guns. Being on Dallas was great."

Additionally, the Naked Guns’ actor admitted by saying, "That really freed me a bit of being my own person."

Meanwhile, she reflected upon her ex-late husband’s, who is also known as the King of Rock and Roll, music career and how it all changed after Colonel Thomas Andrew Parker had been hired as a manager.

At the time, Presley went on to say, "He was pretty free to be him, even with the first movies. He loved what he did. [Everything changed] just when Colonel started coming in and picking out what he felt that he should be doing."

Before concluding, she shared her feeling over people covering Elvis' music and said, “At first, I didn't like it. Then, I was seeing what's happening with these kids, young kids who are dressed like Elvis. Five-year-olds. I'm thinking it's keeping him in the picture, alive, and so, I don't mind it."

For those unversed, Priscilla Presley first met with Elvis Presley when she was 14 years old, later the couple tied the knot, when she was 21, in 1967. After six years of marriage, they parted ways in 1973.