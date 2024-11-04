Keith Urban to rejoin 'The Voice Australia' in 2025?

Keith Urban might come back to The Voice Australia.

Following the unexpected exit of Guy Sebastian last week, sources have shared that Urban might make his comeback in 2025.

According to a report by Yahoo Lifestyle last month, an insider said that Urban didn't deny the idea of coming back to the show.

"When asked about returning Keith didn't say no," an insider stated, adding that he misses being in Australia and coaching the show.

"There is also a big tour for Keith in Australia next year and if they can all be back here in the country when filming gets underway Keith might make his 4th return to the singing competition," the insider suggested then.

The Messed Up As Me singer first coached the show in 2012 and returned in 2021, then left in 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Guy Sebastian announced his exit after six seasons, expressing his gratitude for the experience.

Now, an insider has shared with the outlet that besides Urban, Channel Seven wants “Jessica Mauboy, Ronan Keating and LeAnn Rimes” back as coaches.

“Keith was asked about returning when he recorded a performance for the grand finale and he sounded open to the idea,” the insider stated.