Mariah Carey opens up about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub

Mariah Carey has shared insight into her excitement when she was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, Carey candidly shared her thoughts for not being selected as an inductee in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“My thoughts are, I didn’t get in. Everybody was calling me, going,” she began. “I think you’re getting in!’ and so I was excited about it. But then it didn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, the five time Grammy award winner recalled when her lawyer, Allen Grubman, received Ahmet Ertegun Award in 2022 for his services for celebrities, and also shared, “My lawyer got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before me.”

Additionally, she reflected upon the initial stage of music career and told the publication, "They gave me two Grammys when I first started out.”

“Then one year - huge year for me, career-wise -I had like six nominations with the Daydream album and One Sweet Day and Always Be My Baby and Fantasy.”

“All those songs in a row ended up being so big that you just thought, 'OK, at least One Sweet Day is gonna win Best Duet or something,'” the All I Want For Christmas Is You’s singer added.

Before concluding, she said, "Then I sat there the whole time and I didn't get anything. I was like, 'This is not fun. But what can I do? Be a sore loser and say, "F*** the Grammys?' Whatever. If they give me more Grammys, I'll like them more."