Ronan Keating enjoys a relocated life after moving out of London

Ronan Keating is seemingly enjoying a quieter life after relocating from London to Australia.

The Irish singer quietly relocated to Australia from the UK with his wife and children, according to Perth News.

The father of 7-year-old Cooper and 4-year-Coco, was also spotted enjoying a soaked-up time at Bondi Beach.

Ronan Keating loves laying down roots in a new location

His wife recently posted a carousel of photos from with the caption, "Doesn't get any better," with red heart and Australian flag emojis.

The photos came after the 47-year-old singer announced that he would be relocating to Australia back in August, after making the "very difficult decision" to quit his hit UK radio show Magic Radio Breakfast Show.

Moreover, Keating also took a dig at the music industry in the aftermath of One Direction star Liam Payne’s death.

During an appearance on Aussie radio program, the No Matter What singer slammed the industry “for throwing teenagers into the limelight without properly preparing them for the challenges of showbiz”.

“These lads were put together at such a young age,” the Boyzone performer recalled.

According to Keating, the industry is a really difficult and a tough place.

Payne passed away after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16, 2024.