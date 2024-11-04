Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Jude Law has recently revealed the line he wrote of Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts series.

In an interview with Variety, Law, who plays the role of Album Dumbledore, shared that he came up with the iconic line for his character.

He said, "Ah! I’ve got a good story about this line. That’s Dumbledore," referring to the dialogue, 'The fact that everything didn’t go precisely to plan, was precisely the plan,' from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

"I wrote this line! I just thought that it was very Dumbledore," he added.

Law, who is the fan of character since ready Harry Potter series, shared, "He was absolutely the sort of heartbeat of those books. Or, rather, the spirit. Harry was the heartbeat."

"There was something in the heart of Dumbledore — there was something in the spirit of the man that I really liked. And, in fact, playing him put me in a very good place," Law added.

Additionally, the actor also said that author J.K. Rowling's insights into Dumbledore's complex past helped his performance.

"Jo Rowling always said to me that he saw himself as a monster because of the way he had behaved in the past and he was always trying to forgive himself, but I just always felt like he was a good, kind man. And it’s nice playing good, kind men," Law explained.