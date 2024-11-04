 
Geo News

Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Jude Law plays the role of younger version of Album Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in Fantastic Beasts
Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Jude Law has recently revealed the line he wrote of Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts series.

In an interview with Variety, Law, who plays the role of Album Dumbledore, shared that he came up with the iconic line for his character.

He said, "Ah! I’ve got a good story about this line. That’s Dumbledore," referring to the dialogue, 'The fact that everything didn’t go precisely to plan, was precisely the plan,' from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

"I wrote this line! I just thought that it was very Dumbledore," he added.

Law, who is the fan of character since ready Harry Potter series, shared, "He was absolutely the sort of heartbeat of those books. Or, rather, the spirit. Harry was the heartbeat."

"There was something in the heart of Dumbledore — there was something in the spirit of the man that I really liked. And, in fact, playing him put me in a very good place," Law added.

Additionally, the actor also said that author J.K. Rowling's insights into Dumbledore's complex past helped his performance.

"Jo Rowling always said to me that he saw himself as a monster because of the way he had behaved in the past and he was always trying to forgive himself, but I just always felt like he was a good, kind man. And it’s nice playing good, kind men," Law explained.

Meghan Markle's lies about Royal family exposed by royal author
Meghan Markle's lies about Royal family exposed by royal author
Britney Spears dishes out brand new career move
Britney Spears dishes out brand new career move
Prince Harry putting King Charles in serious legal jeopardy in the UK
Prince Harry putting King Charles in serious legal jeopardy in the UK
Dave Grohl 'alerts' fans to final step in Jordyn Blum marriage
Dave Grohl 'alerts' fans to final step in Jordyn Blum marriage
Prince Andrew defies King Charles in major move after he cut off his financial support video
Prince Andrew defies King Charles in major move after he cut off his financial support
Kensington Palace releases new video after Prince William's emotional statement video
Kensington Palace releases new video after Prince William's emotional statement
Keith Urban to rejoin 'The Voice Australia' in 2025?
Keith Urban to rejoin 'The Voice Australia' in 2025?
Ronan Keating enjoys a relocated life after moving out of London
Ronan Keating enjoys a relocated life after moving out of London