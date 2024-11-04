 
Geo News

Kensington Palace releases new video after Prince William's emotional statement

Prince William releases emotional statement ahead of his visit without Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Kensington Palace releases new video after Prince William's emotional statement

Kensington Palace has released a new video amid Prince William’s return to South Africa following his emotional statement.

The palace shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

The video was posted with caption: “Molweni Cape Town, it's great to be back in South Africa!

“What a week ahead we have here for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and the United for Wildlife Summit.”

The post further reads, “We can't wait to share it with you.”

Earlier, Prince William released an emotional statement ahead of his visit.

The future king said, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize."

It is Prince William’s first trip to South Africa since 2010, and he is making the visit alone as Kate Middleton is still managing a return to work after finishing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as Lopez divorce drama unfolds
Jennifer Garner opens doors to Ben Affleck as Lopez divorce drama unfolds
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move
Kim Kardashian honours Princess Diana with latest move
Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'
Priscilla Presley slams people for calling her Elvis Presley's 'ex wife'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news amid professional split
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam
‘Narcissistic' Meghan Markle ridiculed for thinking she could ‘make it' with jam
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human' video
Selena Gomez claps back at body shamers: 'I'm just human'
Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom
Kylie Minogue looks back on '90s freedom
Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton
Prince William decides to enjoy 'exciting few days' without Kate Middleton