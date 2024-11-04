Kensington Palace releases new video after Prince William's emotional statement

Kensington Palace has released a new video amid Prince William’s return to South Africa following his emotional statement.

The palace shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles.

The video was posted with caption: “Molweni Cape Town, it's great to be back in South Africa!

“What a week ahead we have here for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards and the United for Wildlife Summit.”

The post further reads, “We can't wait to share it with you.”

Earlier, Prince William released an emotional statement ahead of his visit.

The future king said, “Africa has always held a special place in my heart – as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife and most recently as the founding inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize."

It is Prince William’s first trip to South Africa since 2010, and he is making the visit alone as Kate Middleton is still managing a return to work after finishing a course of preventative chemotherapy for cancer.