Prince William touches down in South Africa Cape Town for Earthshot: Pictures

Prince William touches down in South Africa Cape Town: Pictures

Prince William, the future King of England has just stepped down in Cape Town South Africa, and this is the first time he’s been spotted, since arriving at Cape Town International Airport, via his commercial flight.

The Prince of Wales is expected to sit through multiple engagements during this four-day trip into the city, and the first being the inaugural Earthshot Prize Climate Leaders Youth Programme.

The event will host over 120 environmentalists from Africa and Southeast Asia who will gather to discuss sustainability.

The pictures showcase him rushing towards a Range Rover that is awaiting him, straight from the landing strip.

Prince William lands at Cape Town International Airport for a 4 day visit / Reuters

The Prince made his landing announcement via Twitter just a few hours ago. It featured a candid video of Molweni Cape Town and even included a caption that reads, "Molweni Cape Town, it's great to be back in South Africa What a week ahead we have here for the fourth annual @EarthshotPrize Awards and the @united4wildlife Summit. We can't wait to share it with you."



