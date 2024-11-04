Camille Vasquez shockingly reveal why she 'would never date' Johnny Depp

Lawyer Camille Vasquez, who is famous for representing Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, has slammed a dating rumour with the Hollywood star.

In a recent interview with Extra, Vasquez candidly revealed the reason as to why she "would never date Depp, who is currently dating a model Yulia Vlasova.

“Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp,” she responded. “Never would date Johnny Depp.”

At the time, the American attorney highlighted why she would not date him and told the outlet, “I think he’s a lovely person… He’s not my type.”

Meanwhile, Vasquez recalled when she met him and continued by saying, “I remember maybe after 30 [or] 40 minutes of speaking with him, I remember having an out of body experience.”

Moreover, she lauded that at the time she was “looking at him and thinking, He views the world so differently than I do.’ Like, he definitely uses a different part of his brain, he’s such an artist.”

However, the lawyer claimed that she has not “to this day” watched Johnny Depp’s super hit Pirates of the Caribbean series.

Before concluding, she admitted that she knew him for his role as Roux in a movie “maybe Chocolat?”

For those unversed, Lawyer Camille Vasquez won Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife, with whom the Tourist’s actor tied the knot in 2015 and after two years of marriage they parted ways, and the jury also awarded him $10 million and Heard received $2 million for damages.