 
Geo News

Kelly Osbourne throws fun-filled bash on turning 40

Kelly Osbourne in good spirits on 40th birthday after sharing Liam Payne used to check up on her

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Kelly Osbourne throws fun-filled bash on turning 40
Kelly Osbourne throws fun-filled bash on turning 40

Kelly Osbourne just celebrated her 40th birthday with a huge bash, spending the day singing with a live band.

The Osbournes star was dressed in a strapless Vivienne Westwood top, a satin skirt and black heels.

The singer went for a three-tier Chanel themed birthday cake, personalised hot dogs by Pink's Catering and a massive pizza delivery.

"My birthday was amazing! Thank you to everyone who made this day special. Thank you for the throwing me the best karaoke party!," she captioned one of her birthday posts.

"40 is the new 21 with @kellyosbourne," read the caption to a joint post by the singer and her friends.

Another pictures showed Kelly sharing a moment with her baby boy Sydney. The TV personality was also joined by her mother Sharon.

Kelly's birthday bash comes after she broke silence on Liam Payne's tragic death, recalling how the last time they spoke he was "really in a good place" and used to check in on her because she wasn't.

She then lamented how the late singer couldn't get the same support before he eventually fell to his death amid drug abuse.

Camille Vasquez shockingly reveal why she 'would never date' Johnny Depp
Camille Vasquez shockingly reveal why she 'would never date' Johnny Depp
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going their separate ways: ‘Donno if they last'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle going their separate ways: ‘Donno if they last'
Gigi Hadid slays in furry coat as she inaugurates own business venture in Seoul
Gigi Hadid slays in furry coat as she inaugurates own business venture in Seoul
Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Jude Law wrote THIS iconic Dumbledore line in 'Fantastic Beasts'
Prince William touches down in South Africa Cape Town for Earthshot: Pictures
Prince William touches down in South Africa Cape Town for Earthshot: Pictures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to couple's divorce rumours video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts to couple's divorce rumours
'Incredibly positive' King Charles' future plans revealed after Australia, Samoa tour video
'Incredibly positive' King Charles' future plans revealed after Australia, Samoa tour
Taylor Swift 'locked it down' with beau Travis Kelce during 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift 'locked it down' with beau Travis Kelce during 'Eras Tour'