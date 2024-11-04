Kelly Osbourne throws fun-filled bash on turning 40

Kelly Osbourne just celebrated her 40th birthday with a huge bash, spending the day singing with a live band.

The Osbournes star was dressed in a strapless Vivienne Westwood top, a satin skirt and black heels.

The singer went for a three-tier Chanel themed birthday cake, personalised hot dogs by Pink's Catering and a massive pizza delivery.

"My birthday was amazing! Thank you to everyone who made this day special. Thank you for the throwing me the best karaoke party!," she captioned one of her birthday posts.

"40 is the new 21 with @kellyosbourne," read the caption to a joint post by the singer and her friends.

Another pictures showed Kelly sharing a moment with her baby boy Sydney. The TV personality was also joined by her mother Sharon.

Kelly's birthday bash comes after she broke silence on Liam Payne's tragic death, recalling how the last time they spoke he was "really in a good place" and used to check in on her because she wasn't.

She then lamented how the late singer couldn't get the same support before he eventually fell to his death amid drug abuse.