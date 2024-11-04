Kate Middleton facing a 'crippling' time as cancer is zapping away at her life

Kate Middleton has reportedly become incredibly exhausted since she underwent cancer, and this revelation has come despite her cancer being in remission.

Insight into the Princess’ physical health and wellbeing has been shared in a report with RadarOnline.

There, insiders sat for a candid chat and shared just how badly a toll the cancer battle has taken on her, and has even ‘stolen’ her energy levels.

According to the outlet, “Kate has been emotionally crippled by the vicious impact the cancer and its treatments have had on her.”

“She's mentally and physically exhausted and slogging through even the simplest of her duties,” the insider admitted.

So much so that “Those around her have noticed she has lost her spark and enthusiasm.”

For those unversed, Kate Middleton’s preventative chemotherapy concluded just a while ago, and since then she has announced she intends to focus on keeping her cancer at bay.