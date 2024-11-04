 
Qunicy Jones' viral dig on The Beatles resurface post demise: 'worst musicians'

Quincy Jones passed away on November 3, 2024

Quincy Jones’ controversial remarks for The Beatles just resurfaced!

After the demise of the musical legend, at the age of 91, on November 3, his comments back in 2018, to the New York Magazine have come to light once again.

The notorious collaborator and pal to Michael Jackson, shared his first impression of The Beatles, naming them as “no-playing motherf***ers.”

“They were the worst musicians in the world,” he said at that time, adding, “Paul [MCCartney] was the worst bass player I ever heard.”

And in particular, he also might have just had some grudge against the legendary band’s drummer, Ringo Starr, with whom he recalled recording the song, Love is a Many Splendoured Thing.

“Ringo had taken three hours for a four-bar thing he was trying to fix on a song. He couldn’t get it,” Jones said.

He continued, “We said, ‘Mate, why don’t you get some lager and lime, some shepherd’s pie, and take an hour-and-a-half and relax a little bit.”

While Starr went away, Jones then claimed that he sent the English jazz drummer, Ronnie Verrell, into the studio, and recalled, “[He] came in for 15 minutes and tore it up. Ringo comes back and says [to George Martin], can you play it back for me one more time? So, George did, and Ringo says: ‘That didn’t sound so bad,’ And I said: ‘Yeah, motherf***er, because it ain’t you.’ Great guy, though.”

These remarks caused an uproar amongst the fans of music however, a few months later, McCartney himself responded to Jones’ comments, telling GQ how the now-deceased music producer clarified himself: “Paul, I didn’t really say that thing – I don’t know what happened, man. I never said that. You know I love you guys!”

McCartney recalled his reply and revealed, “I said, ‘If you had said that, you know what I would have said? F*** you, Quincy Jones, you f***ing crazy motherf***er!’ So, actually we just had a laugh. And he was like, ‘Oh Paul, you know I love you so much.’ ‘Yeah, I know you do, Quince.’”

