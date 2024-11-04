 
Geo News

Elton John pays tribute to 'incredible' Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones died surrounded by his relatives on November 3, 2024

By
Web Desk
|

November 04, 2024

Elton John pays tribute to incredible Quincy Jones
Elton John pays tribute to 'incredible' Quincy Jones

Sir Elton John just paid a heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones.

The iconic singer and musician remembered the record producer for his “incredible” career in the music industry after the latter passed away at the age of 91 on November 3, 2024.

According to Jones passed away in the vicinity of his him in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, California, surrounded by his relatives, as per his publicist Arnold Robinson.

Taking to Instagram, John uploaded a picture featuring him with the jazz musician, who is renowned for collaborating with music legends like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

Elton John pays tribute to incredible Quincy Jones

The particular picture, according to the Cold Heart singer, was when they were “together at our @ejaf Oscar Viewing Party.”

Also praising Jones as and “always a loyal supporter of this important fundraiser,” he also wrote, “Nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones. He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy. Loved him.”

Since Quincy Jones’ demise, tribute for the music mogul have been pouring in on all social media platforms including, British star Sir Michael Caine, US actors Colman Domingo, Will Smith and Whoopi Goldberg and jazz pop singer Jamie Cullum.

Keanu Reeves reveals aftermath of intense 'John Wick' stunts
Keanu Reeves reveals aftermath of intense 'John Wick' stunts
Prince Harry gets called out for some insanely ‘disgusting' behavior
Prince Harry gets called out for some insanely ‘disgusting' behavior
Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals how he and Sarah Michelle avoid paparazzi
Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals how he and Sarah Michelle avoid paparazzi
Garth Brooks considering relocation amid sexual abuse scandal
Garth Brooks considering relocation amid sexual abuse scandal
Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'very funny' co-star Chris Evans
Dwayne Johnson gushes over 'very funny' co-star Chris Evans
Jennifer Lopez's strong ties with Ben Affleck evident in new pics
Jennifer Lopez's strong ties with Ben Affleck evident in new pics
Robert Zemeckis says he's ready to end 'Back to the Future' hiatus
Robert Zemeckis says he's ready to end 'Back to the Future' hiatus
Prince William arrives in South Africa for Earthshot Week: See photo video
Prince William arrives in South Africa for Earthshot Week: See photo