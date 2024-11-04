Elton John pays tribute to 'incredible' Quincy Jones

Sir Elton John just paid a heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones.

The iconic singer and musician remembered the record producer for his “incredible” career in the music industry after the latter passed away at the age of 91 on November 3, 2024.

According to Jones passed away in the vicinity of his him in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles, California, surrounded by his relatives, as per his publicist Arnold Robinson.

Taking to Instagram, John uploaded a picture featuring him with the jazz musician, who is renowned for collaborating with music legends like Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra.

The particular picture, according to the Cold Heart singer, was when they were “together at our @ejaf Oscar Viewing Party.”

Also praising Jones as and “always a loyal supporter of this important fundraiser,” he also wrote, “Nobody had a career as incredible as Quincy Jones. He played with the best and he produced the best. What a guy. Loved him.”

Since Quincy Jones’ demise, tribute for the music mogul have been pouring in on all social media platforms including, British star Sir Michael Caine, US actors Colman Domingo, Will Smith and Whoopi Goldberg and jazz pop singer Jamie Cullum.