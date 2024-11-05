David Foster rings in new year of life with surprise response: 'Just Groovin'

David Foster celebrated the new year of his life with a bang.

The music producer, who turned 75 on Friday, spoke to People magazine about celebrating his milestone birthday.

"It’s kind of a blur. You know, we had a big fundraiser last night, on rehearsal day, on my birthday on Friday,” he told the outlet. “So it hasn't caught up with me. I haven't really celebrated my birthday yet, but last night was a big blowout for my foundation.”

Foster went on to say, “And tonight, of course, is the concert. And I think maybe tomorrow I'll think that I've just turned 75.”

While talking about his wife Katharine McPhee, Foster revealed that she gifted him lots of presents on his special day.

“Oh, she bought me a lot of presents. She's great. She's been amazing,” he says. “And of course, we have our 3-year-old that keeps us busy and gets us up in the morning!"

The outlet asked about the age gap between him and his wife, who turned 40 this year.

Foster responded by saying, “She's fine, and I don't even think about it either. You know, I'm just groovin.”

It is pertinent to mention that Foster shares a 3-year-old son with McPhee. The music producer is also father to Jordan, 39, Erin, 42, Sara, 43, Amy, 51, and Allison, 54 from his past relationships.