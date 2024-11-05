King Charles III in for ‘enormous' welcome in US from Donald Trump

King Charles III would be highly popular in the US if he decides to make a tour.



His Majesty, who has just come from successful official tours to Australia and Samoa, will be highly welcomed in America as well.

Speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show, Phil Dampier says: "I would have thought a trip to the States would be a great thing as well.

"Whoever gets in... Trump seems to be very fond of the King. Obviously he'd like to have him.

"That would be enormous, if the King and Queen went to America.

“They've got to pace themselves, it depends on how well he is. I imagine the next place will be Canada.

"I'm sure that will be next, he loves Canada,” he noted.

King Charles spoke about his history with Australia in a heartfelt speech last month.

In his words, The King said: "With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long.”

He added: “So, thank you, thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for making me feel so very welcome.”