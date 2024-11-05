Slipknot unveil upcoming European tour plans for 2025

Slipknot just announced their 2025 European tour plans!

Even though it is also expected they would be celebrating their 25th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat, they have first confirmed their return to Europe.

Before the Psychosocial singers would kick off their tour next June, Slipknot would perform at some of the biggest rock and metal festivals and would also headline some of the upcoming shows.

Despite these dates not being billed as part of the anniversary festivities so fans could just expect to get a whole new set and setlist.

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan had a conversation with Revolver, a few months ago, where he told the outlet that his bandmates and him would be putting out something “really soon,” that would be “delivered to you in a way you can’t imagine.”

“I can say that there’s gonna be music sooner than you can imagine, delivered to you in a way you can’t imagine,” he mentioned, adding, “And I’m excited because we’re not on a label. And there’s a lot of dismay with that, you know what I mean? But there’s also a lot of middle fingers with that. I love it, you know? Come and get us, or we'll come to get you!”