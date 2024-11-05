Prince Andrew believes ‘international' money will come to rescue

Prince Andrew has reportedly insisted he has the finances to support his stay at the Royal Lodge.



The Duke it York, whose yearly £1m allowance has been axed by King Charles, claims he has other international sources to support his lifestyle at the Windsor mansion,

Royal expert Robert Hardman writes in new book titled, ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’ that Andrew is finding different ways to support his abode.

The source tells the author: "He claims to have found other sources of income related to his contacts in international trade, sufficient to cover all his costs – which would be a welcome outcome for all parties if that turns out to be the case. But as to whether this funding can be relied upon in the long term is another

Meanwhile, Royal expert Grant Rollins writes for The Sun: “Now, experts have warned Andrew ‘needs to get real’ about his financial situation and ‘downsize’ from his 30-room mansion, suggesting he is petulantly ‘shoving up two fingers at King Charles’ by staying put.

He notes: “The Duke is said to be determined to hold onto the crumbling Royal Lodge, despite his brother King Charles cutting off his £1 million a year allowance.”