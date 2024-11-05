Prince Harry told door to King Charles is not ‘slammed shut'

Prince Harry is told he has to take baby steps in order to make amends with King Charles III.



The Duke of Sussex, who has estranged himself from the Royal Family after stepping down as a Senior Royal in 2020, is asked to take things slowly.

Robert Hardman, who is the author of 'The Making of a King: King Charles III and The Modern Monarchy,’ tells Fox News Digital: "People keep asking, 'Could Harry come back into royal life? Could he do this? Could he do that?' You never say never with the royals. But I think a good starting point is to get back to a situation where it's perfectly normal for Harry to visit the UK and see his father with [his] kids, and Meghan [Markle], too, if she wants to."

"We… sense that [Meghan] doesn't like coming to Britain at all. But if you get to a situation where they come over now and then to see granddad — once it happens once or twice, and it becomes normalised, they can start building from there.

"It's going to be a slow burn, yes, but no, the door is not slammed shut,” he noted.