Jesse Eisenberg recalls Emma Stone's insult loaded audition for 'Zombieland'

The actor gave rare insights into his first meeting with Emma Stone

November 05, 2024

Jesse Eisenberg took a stroll back in time when he met Emma Stone for the first time during her Zombieland audition.

The Social Network actor in a recent interview with on SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, recalled Stone's audition for the movie which was insulting yet funny.

“I was already cast in the movie, so I was auditioning like many people for her part that day,” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “The actors at that point were all amazing actresses, but they were all, like, trying to get into the movie, and so they were being really polite and everything,”

But the La La Land actress tried an unconventional approach during her audition.

He went on to say, “And then [Stone] came in, and she just started making fun of me in the scene, like just assaulting me with insults in the scene and it was so funny. They were so quick and so funny and cutting. And she left the room and I just felt so, so small."

“We were like, ‘Oh my God. That person is a genius,’" he noted.

“And maybe she was 19 even at the time of the audition. I mean, she's a truly spectacularly, unusually brilliant person,” Eisenberg praised.

