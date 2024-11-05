 
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon tease new project with growing out beards together

The longtime pal and co-owner of a production company shared an upcoming exciting project

November 05, 2024

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are known for their bromance, and this time, they proved it by growing out their beards together.

During a recent chat with Extra TV the best friend and producing partners uncovered that for their upcoming Netflix project RIP, they are embracing a rougher look.

"We’re in the middle of it. That’s why we’re bearded,” Damon said who is currently working on the crime thriller.

While Affleck Jokingly noted, “Everything you need to know, you can see right here.”

Recently on multiple occasions, the duo has been spotted with more facial hairs than their previous appearances.

At the opening night of McNeal in New York City on September 30, Damon was photographed with a mixed-gray beard and a full mustache.

While talking about their production company Artists Equity’s first collaboration with Netflix Affleck noted,"Artists Equity, we’ve made eight movies now in a couple of years and this is our first partnership with Netflix."

“We all are very excited about. We’ve got a great cast and we’re really, really looking forward to the movie coming out,” he added. 

