Coleen Rooney sets rules for Wayne before joining 'I’m a Celebrity' cast

Coleen Rooney has reportedly set strict ground rules for her husband, Wayne, as she departs for Australia to join the cast of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

According to The Sun, Coleen is concerned that Wayne, a former England footballer and current manager of Argyle Football Club, could land himself in trouble while she is away.

The 38-year-old has been making through preparations at home before heading into a jungle for the popular ITV show.

Moreover, due to his football commitments, Wayne will remain in Plymouth, supporting the TV personality's journey from afar.

In regards to this, the publication claimed that Coleen's Real Style writer shared, “Everyone close to Coleen is very aware of past issues, and they’ll be keeping in close contact with Wayne during her absence."

According to Daily Mail, the family is reportedly eager to ensure that nothing disrupts Coleen’s experience on the show.

Additionally, experts revealed to the outlet that Rebekah Vardy’s legal team will be monitoring Coleen’s appearance for any possible comments related to their high profile ‘Wagatha Christie’ feud.

While Wayne is said to be excited to cheer her on, it seems that others will also be watching Coleen’s jungle closely.

Furthermore, Coleen is rumored to be earning over £1.5 million for her participation, with the show set to begin in two weeks.