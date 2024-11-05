Kate Middleton leaves fans excited with next move post Royal comeback

Kate Middleton is reportedly preparing for an international tour after returning to duties following her cancer treatment.



According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, the Princess of Wales is "back in training" and planning an overseas appearance with Prince William.

As reported by Hello Magazine, Jobson claimed that the mother-of-three is doing “very well” and the Royal fans would now be able to see more of her.

"From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do,” the royal expert and author claimed.

He added, "I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes."

"But rather than travel all over the country all the time, like she used to, I think she will concentrate on more impactful events.

“If she has her way, she will come back in stages and do things that are important to her: because she doesn't want to get ill again but also, I'm told, because she has a different perspective now."

Jobson noted that the royal family recognizes the value of selective appearances, allowing Kate to make a “bigger statement by being seen less.”

"They probably realise that if you get a lot of something all the time, it lessens its impact,” he continued. “With Catherine being the main female star of the royal family, actually you can make a bigger statement by being seen less.”