Will Smith calls Quincy Jones 'father' in touching tribute after his demise

Will Smith paid a heartfelt tribute to his longtime mentor, Quincy Jones, following the music legend’s passing at age 91.

The 56-years-old actor and musician shared an emotional post on Instagram on Monday, alongside a black and white throwback photo of himself and Jones on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In his caption, the Bad Boys actor honored Jones as “Mentor, a Father and a Friend,” while crediting the late producer with guiding him towards the “greatest parts of myself.”





In regards to this, he added, “He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me,” Smith wrote. “He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly.”

Moreover, Jones, who famously arranged Smith’s life-changing audition for The Fresh Prince in 1989, remained in a pivotal figure in his life for over 35 years.

Additionally, the post resonated with Smith’s followers, amassing nearly 350,000 likes and sparking an outpouring of condolences.

According to Daily Mail, fans recalled Jones’ impact with one noting, “The vision Quincy Jones had to cast you...jumpstarted one of the biggest careers in Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, rapper Ludacris also paid his respects by commenting with crown and king emojis.

Furthermore, Quincy Jones, known for his work with stars like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles, passed away on November 4 surrounded by family.

It is worth mentioning that his publicist confirmed his death early on Sunday.