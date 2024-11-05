Kate Middleton to follow in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle footsteps with major move

Kate Middleton may follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by doing solo projects or appearances, a royal expert has claimed.



According to royal author and expert, Robert Jobson, the Princess of Wales is planning an overseas tour with Prince William after resuming Royal duties post cancer treatment.

However, the expert claimed that the mother-of-three may also opt for solo appearances without the Prince of Wales, much like the Sussexes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pursuing individual ventures, with Meghan attending the LA Children's Hospital Gala and Harry going on solo trips to New York, London, and South Africa for charitable events.

And its seems that Kate may also be interested to explore solo options. "Catherine may well do a couple of solo things so that William can stay at home with the kids,” Jobson told Hello Magazine.

He added, “The King is bound to have had a conversation with Catherine about how buoyed he felt by his recent overseas tour, but she will do things her own way."

“Her illness has been a life-changing experience; she has changed the way she lives her life and I think she will be making her own choices. Her priority is still her family."