Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea embraces 'Chiefs era' at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea is fully enjoying and embracing her “Chiefs era.”

On Monday, November 4, Swift cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs alongside her mother Andrea and brother Austin.

According to People, the Love Story hitmaker made a stylist entrance at Arrowhead Stadium while donning a vintage leather Chiefs jacket, knee-high boots and her signature red lipstick.

This marked her first Chiefs game since October 7, when she watched the reigning Super Bowl champions defeat the New Orleans Saints.

As per the publication, fans spotted a sweet tribute to Kelce on Andrea’s jacket as they shared pictures of Andrea and her children in the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium on X, highlighting Andrea’s black zip-up jacket, which read “In my Chiefs Era” in the Chief’s signature red font.

Moreover, Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie also showed up to support during the Chief’s Week 9 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, Jason is in his first season as an ESPN analyst while Kylie was there to cheer on her husband and brother in law, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Andrea’s Chiefs gear came just after Kelce made a quick trip to Indianapolis to watch Swift perform during her Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As far as the Reputation singer is concerned, her successful Eras Tour will take a break following the Indianapolis shows before resuming on November 14 with performances at Rogers Centre in Toronto.