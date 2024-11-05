Ethan Slater hails girlfriend Ariana Grande's performance in 'Wicked'

Ethan Slater has praised his girlfriend Ariana Grande’s performance in Wicked.

The 32-year-old actor talked about Ariana’s humour and how it brings magic to her upcoming movie during an appearance on Monday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“She’s so funny,” expressed Ethan. “She’s a comedy genius. I mean, she’s amazing in this film.”

For those unversed, the two began dating after meeting on the set of Wicked.

Praising the rest of the cast, Ethan said, “Everyone’s amazing in this film. “Cynthia and Ari bring depth to these roles. “

“The women who have played these roles on stage are incredible. But when you’re doing a film, you’re so close,” he added.

The actor also gushed about Ariana and Cynthia Erivo working together in the movie.

“You know, the difference between when you’re doing a role onstage and on film and you’ve just got to think those thoughts,” Ethan shared. “They were so beautiful and nuanced and unbelievable.”

“And Ari’s hilarious,” he continued. “I can’t wait for people to see the takes that didn’t make it in.”

Wicked will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.