Dolly Parton invites Kate Middleton to visit THIS iconic place

Dolly Parton has expressed her eagerness to invite Princess Kate to an iconic place.

In an interview with Closer magazine, Dolly shared her desire of welcoming the royal family at her iconic Dollywood theme park.

"Oh, I would absolutely love for them to come to Dollywood, that would be fantastic!" she said.

The country music legend added, "The kids could go on all the rides and we would treat them like royalty! I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes – I wouldn’t put on any airs for them. I would just let them enjoy what we enjoy, and I’m sure that’s the way they would want it. I would love to have those kids at Dollywood."

It is worth mentioning that last year Kate Middleton invited Dolly for tea at Buckingham Palace, which she couldn't attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Additionally, there’s a chance of Kate crossing paths with Dolly’s granddaughter, Miley Cyrus in Nashville. Dolly shared that Miley is a family and they hang out together at their house.

She said, “Miley is like family and we’re so close. When she comes to Nashville, we love to hang out at my house and cook together.”