Sara Foster breaks silence on 'shocking' living situation with ex Tommy Haas

Sara Foster and Tommy Haas announced their separation three months ago

November 05, 2024

Sara Foster has made a shocking revelation about her relationship with her ex-husband, Tommy Haas.

During an appearance on Friday on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, the 43-year-old actress said that she’s still living with Tommy three months after the pair announced their split.

When she asked about their living situation, Sara confirmed that she and the former tennis player still share the same address but "do not sleep in the same room."

Sara further shared that she has no ill will toward her former husband of 14 years, claiming Tommy is "the best" housemate.

For those unversed, the actress and the athlete exchanged vows in 2010 and share two daughters – Valentina, 13, and Josephine, 8.

In 2023, Sara told People magazine that she "didn't grow up respecting marriage as her own father had said I do five times."

'Looking back, I guess I didn’t grow up respecting marriage. I grew up thinking it doesn’t mean anything — you just walk away, you cheat, you got to this person you go to, that person,” the 90210 alum told the outlet at that time.

