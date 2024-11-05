Michael Buble takes major gamble on 'The Voice'

Michael Steven Buble OC OBC, who goes by the name Michael Buble in the world of music, has stolen country singer on The Voice.

In the show’s episode that aired on Monday, November 4, the 49-year-old singer and songwriter stole Reba McEntire’s contestant as his final chance after she had just picked one of her singers to stay in the competition.

In the previous show, Buble stole Sloane Simon from Team Gwen Stefani when Coaches McEntire and Snoop Dogg also tried to steal Simon, but Buble made the best case to convince her.

The Canadian crooner said, “I was devastated when I couldn’t get you to join my team the first time. As a matter of fact, this very morning I told Gwen that I felt that you may be the winner of this show, and I’m very happy for you.”

Buble did not stop there as he went on to sing praises of her voice, saying that her “angelic, sweet tone” has “great pitch [and] great control.”

However, in the current battle, the contestants Tate Renner and Tanner Frick sang Jelly Roll's song Need a Favor against each other, and McEntire declared Renner the winner of the battle after careful thinking.

It is pertinent to mention that NBC airs The Voice in every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, and the same episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.