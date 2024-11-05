Chase Stokes reacts to 'Outer Banks' Season 5 and series end: 'Heart's Heavy'

Chase Stokes is gearing up to give Outer Banks a memorable send off.

On Monday, November 4, the 32-year-old actor, who portrays John B., the leader of the Pogues in the popular Netflix series, confirmed that the show will conclude after its fifth season.

Stokes shared the co-creators’ announcement, posted earlier that day on the show’s official accounts, along with his heartfelt message, “My heart's heavy writing this one... One last ride. Thank you to everybody who has tuned in these past 5 years. You’ve given us more than we could ever give back to you.” He added, “It’s always gonna be Pogues 4 Life."

According to People, this news arrived just days before the release of the second half of the Season 4, which will drop on Netflix this Thursday, November 7.

As per the co-creators Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, this fourth season has been “the longest and hardest but most rewarding to produce.”

They added that it will be culminating in a future length episode which they consider their work so far. Additionally, they also promised that the final season will bring the beloved Poguues’ journey to a close just as they planned.

While speaking to the publication in September, Stokes reflected on the significance of Outer Banks for his career while crediting the series for giving him the “ability to live a life that I never thought was possible."

Furthermore, while looking back with gratitude, he added, “I will always be grateful for this show and for our showrunners who took a chance on a kid with little to no credits on his resume.”

It is worth mentioning that the second half of Outer Banks Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on November 7.