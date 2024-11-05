Sean Diddy Combs’ message for his kids amid sex trafficking scandal

Sean Diddy Combs is grateful to his kids as weeks pass waiting for trial over sex trafficking charges.

His son Justin Dior Combs posted a video on Monday via Instagram where the music mogul can be heard talking to his seven children.

“I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” the disgraced rapper, 55, emotionally told them as they called to pay him a tribute with a “Happy Birthday” jingle.

“I can’t wait to see y’all. I just want to say that I’m proud of y’all, especially the girls. I mean, all y’all just for being strong.”

“Thank y’all for being strong, and thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me. I love you,” Combs continued.

“I got the best family in the world. [It’s] my birthday. I’m happy. Thank you.”

The Bad Boy Records founder also suggested to plans for his children to visit him at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, this week as he added, “See you in a couple of days.”

Besides Justin, 30, Combs is also dad to sons Quincy Brown, 33, and Christian ‘King’ Combs, 26, as well as daughters Chance Combs, 18, twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17, and Love Combs, 1.

The hiphop star shares Christian, D’Lila and Jessie with his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, whom he was romantically involved with from 1994 to 2007.

Combs also adopted Porter’s son Quincy, whose biological father is musician Al B. Sure.

He shares Justin with fashion designer Misa Hylton, while Chance’s mother is Sarah Chapman while he welcomed his youngest, Love, with Dana Tran.