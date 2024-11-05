Gisele Bundchen’s thoughts on first baby with Joaquim Valente

Pregnant Gisele Bündchen is “excited to embrace this new chapter openly” with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

This marks her third pregnancy overall as she also shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

After the exes divorced in October 2022, the supermodel, 44, met her now boyfriend and son’s jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

A source close to the Brazilian beauty recently spilled to People that Bündchen wanted to keep her third pregnancy “private for as long as she could,” but “doing so was starting to be a challenge.”

Going forward, the expectant mother “feels good” and is continuing “pilates and other exercises that will help with birth too," the source added.

She has “always taken amazing care of herself,” the insider added, noting the model “eats healthy and meditates as well.”

A source previously told the publication that the model and Jiu-Jitsu instructor, 37, “are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Bündchen also does not plan to share the baby’s gender yet because she wants to find out when the baby is born, the outlet added.

The couple were first spotted together in November 2022, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas with her two kids.

In February 2024, a source confirmed that Bündchen and Valente have been dating since June 2023.

"Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring,” the outlet quoted the source in July, adding that the pair’s “friendship turned romantic after her divorce from Brady.