Travis Kelce's brother on phone smashing incident: 'Not proud'

Jason Kelce regrets his reaction but stops short of a straight apology

November 05, 2024

Travis Kelce's brother on phone smashing incident: 'Not proud'

Jason Kelce is breaking the silence on the incident of smashing a fan's cell phone, who insulted his brother Travis Kelce for dating Taylor Swift.

Before the match between Chiefs and Buccaneers, the ex-NFL player on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown said he was not proud of the moment which went viral.

"Listen, I think everybody’s seen on social media everything that took place this week," he said.

"Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it, and in a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing,” the New Heights podcast host added.

“I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. That moment I fell down to a moment I shouldn’t have,” the 37-year-old continued.

"So, I think the bottom line is I try to live my life by the golden rule — it’s what I’ve always been taught."

"I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward, even though I fell short this week. I’m going to do that moving forward and continue to do that," Jason concluded.

