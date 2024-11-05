Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Prince William's absence

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement after Prince William arrived in South Africa for the awards of his Earthshot Prize for solutions to climate change.

As the Prince of Wales arrived in South Africa, he released his stunning photos and a video with meaningful statement.

He said, “Thank you for an incredible welcome in Cape Town, already feeling inspired after an afternoon at the first @EarthshotPrize Youth Leaders programme!”

Amid Prince William’s visit to South Africa without Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace took to social media and made the big announcement.

Sharing a clip of Queen Camilla’s upcoming documentary titled, “Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors”, the palace announced its release date.

“Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors” is a new documentary following the Queen as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

The palace announced, “Watch ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’ on @ ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 11th November, at 9pm.”

Earlier, William arrived in Africa without his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from cancer.