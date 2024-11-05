 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Prince William's absence

Buckingham Palace shares the big announcement on social media as Prince William visits South Africa without Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Prince William's absence

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement after Prince William arrived in South Africa for the awards of his Earthshot Prize for solutions to climate change.

As the Prince of Wales arrived in South Africa, he released his stunning photos and a video with meaningful statement.

He said, “Thank you for an incredible welcome in Cape Town, already feeling inspired after an afternoon at the first @EarthshotPrize Youth Leaders programme!”

Amid Prince William’s visit to South Africa without Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace took to social media and made the big announcement.

Sharing a clip of Queen Camilla’s upcoming documentary titled, “Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors”, the palace announced its release date.

“Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors” is a new documentary following the Queen as she works to raise awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

Buckingham Palace makes big announcement amid Prince Williams absence

The palace announced, “Watch ‘Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors’ on @ ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 11th November, at 9pm.”

Earlier, William arrived in Africa without his wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering from cancer.

Barry Keoghan reveals ‘haunting' memories of foster homes
Barry Keoghan reveals ‘haunting' memories of foster homes
Victoria Beckham reveals one thing she won't be chasing in her 50s
Victoria Beckham reveals one thing she won't be chasing in her 50s
Victoria Beckham 'fuming' as Cruz's marriage plans spark family drama
Victoria Beckham 'fuming' as Cruz's marriage plans spark family drama
Real reason why Prince William mentioned Prince Harry in new documentary video
Real reason why Prince William mentioned Prince Harry in new documentary
King Charles' comments about ‘surviving long enough' take an emotional turn
King Charles' comments about ‘surviving long enough' take an emotional turn
Travis Kelce's brother on phone smashing incident: 'Not proud'
Travis Kelce's brother on phone smashing incident: 'Not proud'
Prince Harry faces ‘serious legal jeopardy' as insider reveals shocking truth about ‘Spare'
Prince Harry faces ‘serious legal jeopardy' as insider reveals shocking truth about ‘Spare'
'Top Gun' star Monica Barbaro shares 'weirdest' advice she received
'Top Gun' star Monica Barbaro shares 'weirdest' advice she received