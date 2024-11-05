Aurora Culpo gives honest opinion on Olivia, Christian McCaffrey’s new home

Aurora Culpo is sharing her two cents on her newly-wedded sister Olivia Culpo and McCaffrey's $14.5 million home.

“I have [been]! It’s really cool,” the Barely Filtered podcast host told Page Six while raving about the couple's new Los Angeles home on Saturday at the Dear Media IRL event at Center415 in NYC.

During the exchange, the influencer also spilled how the couple's house—which previously belonged to George Clooney—is nothing she's "ever seen before."

Aurora, 35, admitted that she was “surprised” her younger sister and her San Francisco 49ers athlete chose the home, because Olivia normally likes a “really new build” and “everything white.”

“This house has a lot of character,” the elder sister remarked. “It’s very old Hollywood. Actually, Clark Gable used to live there! It’s very old Hollywood, it has a lot of character, and I love that for her, because I just love something that’s a little different and doesn’t look like everybody else’s house.”

The Culpo Sisters star teased that she can “feel the presence” of the Ocean’s Eleven actor in the home, but also pointed out that it’s a “pretty large property.”

“There’s a lot of guest houses, and I plan on moving into one of them–– I’m just kidding!” she added jokingly.

The 7,000 square-foot, six-bed home is located on a whopping 3.1-acre plot, also featuring separate guest homes, a pool and a tennis court.

Olivia, 32, and McCaffrey, 28, made headlines in September when TMZ reported they purchased the Fryman Canyon estate from Clooney––who lived there for nearly 20 years after purchasing it from Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million.