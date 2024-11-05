Celebs back 'Joker: Folie à Deux' amid box office bomb

Joker: Folie à Deux was a disaster at the box office and on critics' reviews. However, some public admirers are coming forward to support the film. Hideo Kojima was one of them.



The famous video game designer said the DC film is under fire for various reasons. But it will become a cult-classic in the next ten to twenty years.

“I watched ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ The beginning of the film is an animation sequence, reminiscent of the nostalgic ‘Looney Tunes,’ depicting a story of Joker and Joker’s shadow,” the Death Stranding developer wrote on X.

“In the trial that follows, the question of his multiple personality is argued from beginning to end. Is the Joker Arthur? Is the Joker another personality (his shadow)? Who exactly is Arthur?"

"This revelation eventually transforms into a meta-perspective. In the previous film, ‘Joker,’ was it really Joker who captivated audiences around the world? Or was it Arthur? This question is constantly raised to Lee and even to the people of Gotham City within the film," he continued.

“We live in an age of mass production of ‘poetic justice’ heroes, a battle between good and evil. Lately, many spin-off films with a focus on the villains have been made."

"Can villains be superheroes too? Is this question posed on the big screen as a DC movie too avant-garde?," he asked.

"Was it the Joker that audiences around the world loved? Was it Arthur? This is where the reviews have diverged. Over the next 10 or 20 years, this film’s reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come," the 61-year-old predicted.

"It may take some time for it to become a true ‘folie à deux.’ But there is no doubt that everyone in the audience loved Joaquin and Gaga in this film," he concluded.

Hideo was not the first celebrity who publicly hailed the Joker sequel. Quentin Tarantino, the Academy winner director, also raved about the movie.

“The Joker directed the movie,” he said about Todd Phillips. “The entire concept, even him spending the studio’s money — he’s spending it like the Joker would spend it, all right?”

“And then his big surprise gift — haha! — the jack-in-the-box, when he offers you his hand for a handshake and you get a buzzer with 10,000 volts shooting you — is the comic book geeks," the Pulp Fiction filmmaker said.

"He’s saying **** you to all of them. He’s saying **** you to the movie audience. He’s saying **** you to Hollywood."

"He’s saying **** you to anybody who owns any stock at DC and Warner Brothers […] And Todd Phillips is the Joker. Un film de Joker, all right, is what it is. He is the Joker," Quentin added.