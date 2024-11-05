Victoria Beckham reveals about kids realising David's football legacy

Victoria Beckham opened up about her kid’s surprise reaction to David’s football skills.

In an interview with Harper Bazaar, Victoria shared that her son Cruz didn’t realise how talented his dad was.

However, after watching the new Netflix documentary about David’s life and career, Cruz’s perception changed.

The former Spice Girls member said, "It was funny, actually. Cruz was like, 'I didn’t realise that dad was so good at football.'"

"You forget it was a long time ago. They were always at the games, but they were really little, and too young to understand," she explained.

Additionally, Victoria added that David and her "figured out how to be quite discreet, which is just how we want to conduct our lives right now."

"I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street – and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more," she said.

Adding, "I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about."